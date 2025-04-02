Governor Chadchart inspects improved former Lao Market area

Governor Chadchart commented that the former Lao Market area is now significantly tidier, with fewer cars parked along the pedestrian routes. Traffic on Rama IV Road has improved and no longer causes congestion in front of the market, he noted.

With the cooperation of the private sector, partitions have been installed along the side of the Khlong Toei market, contributing to a more organised appearance. The water in the canal has also become visibly cleaner, he added.

“The Khlong Toei market is an important site as people from all over Bangkok come to shop here,” he said, adding that the BMA will continue to improve areas across the capital.