BMA, Australian Embassy and Climate Change Dept host RUCaS seminar

Attendees of the seminar at the Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit in Watthana district included Dr. Angela Macdonald, Australian Ambassador to Thailand, and Pavich Kesavawong, Deputy Director General of Department of Climate Change and Environment.
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), together with the Australian Embassy in Thailand and the Department of Climate Change and Environment, held the RUCaS regional seminar from March 25 to 26, 2025.
The seminar aimed to gather perspectives and explore opportunities for scaling up the use of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) at the urban, provincial, national and Greater Mekong Subregion levels.
It also focused on actions to promote the adoption of NbS in urban areas and developing strategies for inclusive, equitable co-design.
The seminar included discussions and knowledge exchanges on the topic: “Strategies and Actions for Scaling Up the Use of Nature-based Solutions (NbS)”.
#BMA #Bangkok #AustralianEmbassy #ClimateChangeDept #RUCaS #NbS #seminar