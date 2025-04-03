BMA, Australian Embassy and Climate Change Dept host RUCaS seminar

THURSDAY, APRIL 03, 2025

(March 26, 2025) – Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Adviser to Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer, opened the regional seminar under the Resilient Urban Centres and Surrounds (RUCaS).

Attendees of the seminar at the Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit in Watthana district included Dr. Angela Macdonald, Australian Ambassador to Thailand, and Pavich Kesavawong, Deputy Director General of Department of Climate Change and Environment.

BMA, Australian Embassy and Climate Change Dept host RUCaS seminar

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), together with the Australian Embassy in Thailand and the Department of Climate Change and Environment, held the RUCaS regional seminar from March 25 to 26, 2025.

BMA, Australian Embassy and Climate Change Dept host RUCaS seminar

The seminar aimed to gather perspectives and explore opportunities for scaling up the use of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) at the urban, provincial, national and Greater Mekong Subregion levels.

It also focused on actions to promote the adoption of NbS in urban areas and developing strategies for inclusive, equitable co-design.

BMA, Australian Embassy and Climate Change Dept host RUCaS seminar

The seminar included discussions and knowledge exchanges on the topic: “Strategies and Actions for Scaling Up the Use of Nature-based Solutions (NbS)”.

#BMA #Bangkok #AustralianEmbassy #ClimateChangeDept #RUCaS #NbS #seminar

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy