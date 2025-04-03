BMA, Australian Embassy and Climate Change Dept host RUCaS seminar

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), together with the Australian Embassy in Thailand and the Department of Climate Change and Environment, held the RUCaS regional seminar from March 25 to 26, 2025.

The seminar aimed to gather perspectives and explore opportunities for scaling up the use of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) at the urban, provincial, national and Greater Mekong Subregion levels.

It also focused on actions to promote the adoption of NbS in urban areas and developing strategies for inclusive, equitable co-design.