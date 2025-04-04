BMA and Sponsor Boost Awareness of Escaping Hot Weather

For every one-degree Celsius increase in Bangkok's temperature, three significant risks arise: an increase of 1,000 fatalities, a 3.3% reduction in work efficiency both indoors and outdoors, resulting in economic damage of 44.7 billion baht, and a 7% rise in electricity consumption, equating to an additional monthly electricity bill of 400-450 baht per household.

“These three factors prove that heat is a critical issue,” he said.

Pornphrom stated that the BMA is focusing on three key initiatives:

Surveillance and public notifications by raising awareness about heat through various media channels, such as billboards and social media notifications. Deploying public health volunteers to educate communities on heat-related risks and opening air-conditioned rooms in BMA-run schools to provide relief from high temperatures. Implementing activities to reduce the city’s temperature, such as planting one million trees (with 1.4 million trees planted to date) and developing 15-Minute Parks near residential areas to expand the city's green spaces. This also includes considering urban planning strategies and collaborating with the private sector.

“The public sector alone cannot create sufficient awareness,” he said.

Pornphrom expressed his appreciation for TCP Group’s cooperation in communicating directly with the target audience, particularly those who exercise in parks.

“In reality, those at risk are not only young children or the elderly but also working-age individuals who may seem healthy but engage in risky activities, such as exercising outdoors during the peak heat of the day,” he added. “Providing knowledge on this issue is equally crucial.”

The "Sponsor Refreshes Against Heat" to accompany every activity campaign highlights a caravan distributing 300,000 bottles of refreshing energy drinks to Thai people nationwide.

It launched in Bangkok before expanding to other regions across Thailand, with the aim of equipping people with the knowledge and resources to cope with extreme heat effectively.

The campaign also features media initiatives to raise awareness of three essential ways to maintain good health in hot weather:

Drink at least eight glasses of clean water daily. If sweating profusely, consume an energy drink to replenish lost nutrients and maintain body balance and freshness during summer. Avoid prolonged outdoor activities. If necessary, seek shade periodically to rest. Wear breathable, loose-fitting clothing and avoid dark-coloured garments that absorb heat.

The campaign will take place in five public parks in Bangkok throughout April 2025: Lumpini Park, Chatuchak Park, Santiphap Park, Rommaninat Park and Saranrom Park.

#BMA #Bangkok #healthcare #heat #exercise #Sponsor #energydrink #campaign