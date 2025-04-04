BMA and Sponsor Boost Awareness of Escaping Hot Weather

This collaboration aims to encourage Thai people to take care of their health during the upcoming summer season and to raise awareness of the impact of heat on health.
The caravan has commenced across all regions of Thailand, starting in Bangkok and continuing until May 2025. Thosapol Suparee, Deputy Director General of Environment Department, BMA, along with department executives, participated in the activities at Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha) in the Phra Nakhon district.
Pornphrom stated that the BMA is pleased to cooperate with TCP Group, the manufacturer and distributor of Sponsor energy drinks, in campaigning to raise public awareness of the impact of heat, which poses a significant risk from March to May each year.
“We must accelerate efforts to create awareness among the public so that they can adapt to these changes,” he said.
He mentioned that the BMA had collaborated with the World Bank two days prior to releasing a report on heat in Bangkok. He noted that the report's findings were concerning.
For every one-degree Celsius increase in Bangkok's temperature, three significant risks arise: an increase of 1,000 fatalities, a 3.3% reduction in work efficiency both indoors and outdoors, resulting in economic damage of 44.7 billion baht, and a 7% rise in electricity consumption, equating to an additional monthly electricity bill of 400-450 baht per household.
“These three factors prove that heat is a critical issue,” he said.
Pornphrom stated that the BMA is focusing on three key initiatives:
“The public sector alone cannot create sufficient awareness,” he said.
Pornphrom expressed his appreciation for TCP Group’s cooperation in communicating directly with the target audience, particularly those who exercise in parks.
“In reality, those at risk are not only young children or the elderly but also working-age individuals who may seem healthy but engage in risky activities, such as exercising outdoors during the peak heat of the day,” he added. “Providing knowledge on this issue is equally crucial.”
The "Sponsor Refreshes Against Heat" to accompany every activity campaign highlights a caravan distributing 300,000 bottles of refreshing energy drinks to Thai people nationwide.
It launched in Bangkok before expanding to other regions across Thailand, with the aim of equipping people with the knowledge and resources to cope with extreme heat effectively.
The campaign also features media initiatives to raise awareness of three essential ways to maintain good health in hot weather:
The campaign will take place in five public parks in Bangkok throughout April 2025: Lumpini Park, Chatuchak Park, Santiphap Park, Rommaninat Park and Saranrom Park.
#BMA #Bangkok #healthcare #heat #exercise #Sponsor #energydrink #campaign