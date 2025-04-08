Building collapse: Death toll rises to 21, search operations intensify

She confirmed that the death toll had risen from 17 to 21 after additional bodies were recovered. Four more bodies were found in Zone C.

Regarding the progress of the operation, she explained that the search teams had made significant headway in Zone A, where they could access the site more effectively. The plan involves using an excavator in Zone D, aiming to establish a base at Point D2, which is close to the upper section of the building.

The technique used involves breaking concrete and cutting rebar. The target is to clear about five metres of debris from the top, as most of the bodies found recently have been in Zones B and C.