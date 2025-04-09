Over 26,000 cubic metres of debris cleared from collapsed building: BMA

He provided an update on the ongoing debris removal operation following the collapse of the State Audit Office building. He stated that the operation continues to progress towards the mission's goal: removing as much concrete and rubble from Zone E, the upper section of the building, as possible.

Heavy machinery is working at full capacity, and so far, about 26,000 cubic metres of debris have been cleared, with 21 trucks used for transport. The team anticipates that by the end of April, the upper section of the building will be cleared, he said.