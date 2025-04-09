Over 26,000 cubic metres of debris cleared from collapsed building: BMA

He provided an update on the ongoing debris removal operation following the collapse of the State Audit Office building. He stated that the operation continues to progress towards the mission's goal: removing as much concrete and rubble from Zone E, the upper section of the building, as possible.
Heavy machinery is working at full capacity, and so far, about 26,000 cubic metres of debris have been cleared, with 21 trucks used for transport. The team anticipates that by the end of April, the upper section of the building will be cleared, he said.
Chadchart emphasised that there remains hope for the survivors, with machines working continuously. He reassured that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is providing full support to all personnel, ensuring their needs for food, rest, and hygiene are met.
Air-conditioned rooms are available for staff to rest, and hygiene protocols are being strictly followed, including regular handwashing and disinfectant spraying.
“The worksite resembles a small town, with hundreds of people working in the area, so maintaining cleanliness and hygiene is crucial,” he said, adding that the BMA Health Department team is regularly inspecting the site to ensure the safety of all personnel.
As for the withdrawal of the Urban Search And Rescue (USAR) and K9 teams, the Governor confirmed that this would not affect the ongoing operations, as it is part of the planned process.
At present, heavy machinery is the main tool being used and continues to operate around the clock, Chadchart added.
