Most Thailand consumers say companies should prioritise environment over profits: survey

Sandpiper's 2022 Consumer Expectations Index for Asia Pacific looked at expectations consumers have of public and private sector organisations and their leaders around sustainability issues. It was based on a survey of 6,000 consumers across 11 markets in the region.

Consumers in Thailand ranked governments (92 per cent) as being the most responsible for solving sustainability issues, with publicly listed companies ranked second (89 per cent), ahead of NGOs (84 per cent) and private companies (83 per cent).

This was also reflected in responses on which individuals have the most power over sustainability issues with 53 per cent ranking heads of state as the most powerful, followed by government ministers (23 per cent), consumers themselves (9 per cent), and CEOs (4 per cent).

However, while consumers in Thailand believe they are making the strongest contribution to environmental sustainability (18 per cent), they see the government as the greatest underperformer (38 per cent).