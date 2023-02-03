Korean Cultural Centre launches auditions for new Thai stars to mark 65 years of bilateral ties
Well-known South Korean entertainment agencies like JYP Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment and Source Music will be in Thailand to hunt for new talent later this month.
The auditions are being organised by the Korean Cultural Centre on February 11 to 18 as part of moves to mark the 65th anniversary of bilateral ties.
Kakao Entertainment will audition potential stars from noon on February 11, while More Vision will launch auditions on February 18. Meanwhile, JYP is heading to Buri Ram to look for another Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban on February 14, while Source Music and GGA Entertainment will hunt for their star on February 15.
Moon Seung-hyun, the Korean Ambassador to Thailand, will also visit the audition venue on the 14th to cheer participants and reward outstanding performances.
Cho Jae Il, the director of the centre said, "We hope that this audition will be strong motivation for Lisa's junior in Thailand. Audition opportunities will be given to young talented teenagers in the whole of Thailand from these auditions in Bangkok and the Northeast region. The centre also will contribute to Thai soft power by the exchange of various fields including K-pop, Art, Korean traditional music and dance."
In November 2021, The Center and KOFICE (Korea Foundation for International Culture Exchange) opened a multicultural hall and multimedia room at Nonsuwan Pittayakhom school, the audition venue on the 14th and 15th. Since then, the school has continually educated K-pop dance students. At that time, the centre donated educational goods such as Hanbok (Korean traditional costumes) and books and promised to support students' education.
Regarding details of auditions, the notice has been posted on the centre's homepage(thailand.korean-culture.org) and facebook(@koreanculturalcenterTH).
* Kakao Entertainment: One of the biggest entertainment agencies managing many stars such as IU, Yoo Jae-suk, IVE and Monsta X
* Source Music: Agency under HYBE (BTS's agency) managing girl group 'LE SSERAFIM'