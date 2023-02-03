Korean Cultural Centre launches auditions for new Thai stars to mark 65 years of bilateral ties

The auditions are being organised by the Korean Cultural Centre on February 11 to 18 as part of moves to mark the 65th anniversary of bilateral ties.

Kakao Entertainment will audition potential stars from noon on February 11, while More Vision will launch auditions on February 18. Meanwhile, JYP is heading to Buri Ram to look for another Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban on February 14, while Source Music and GGA Entertainment will hunt for their star on February 15.