HKTDC takes Hong Kong to Bangkok

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is taking its Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK) signature promotion event to Bangkok next week.

The event will showcase Hong Kong as a resilient innovation hub where businesses from around the world can seize opportunities.

TBTHK will run on 13-14 July at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, where the Hong Kong and Thai business communities will explore partnership opportunities through exhibitions, seminars and networking activities.

Ronald Ho, Regional Director, South East Asia and South Asia of the HKTDC said at the press luncheon, " The TBTHK in Bangkok will highlight Hong Kong's offerings in Asean, as well as provide additional impetus for promoting regional trade and investment partnerships and creating opportunities through regional economic and supply chain integration."