HKTDC takes Hong Kong to Bangkok
Think Business, Think Hong Kong showcases city as a premium business location and explores Hong Kong - Thailand collaboration opportunities
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is taking its Think Business, Think Hong Kong (TBTHK) signature promotion event to Bangkok next week.
The event will showcase Hong Kong as a resilient innovation hub where businesses from around the world can seize opportunities.
TBTHK will run on 13-14 July at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, where the Hong Kong and Thai business communities will explore partnership opportunities through exhibitions, seminars and networking activities.
Ronald Ho, Regional Director, South East Asia and South Asia of the HKTDC said at the press luncheon, " The TBTHK in Bangkok will highlight Hong Kong's offerings in Asean, as well as provide additional impetus for promoting regional trade and investment partnerships and creating opportunities through regional economic and supply chain integration."
HKTDC main goal is to promote Hong Kong's strengths in merchandise and services and introduce the city's latest developments, demonstrating to the Thai business community that Hong Kong is the premier international business hub in Asia, as well as an investment and business platform for Thai enterprises to maximise China opportunities.
Simultaneously, HKTDC will showcase how the Thai, mainland and Hong Kong business communities can collaborate to create mutually beneficial business opportunities and maintain long-standing close business and trade ties.
"These opportunities are made possible by strong, visionary planning by governments, as well as free trade agreements such as FTAs and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), that provide a framework for regional cooperation," Ho added.
This year, this signature promotion event will be a holistic platform where the Thai trade community can learn about Hong Kong's role as an ideal gateway for them to tap into mainland and international markets.
Building on the strong trade ties between Hong Kong and Thailand, a Trade Expo showcasing high-quality and innovative products from more than 100 Hong Kong exhibitors, including Chow Tai Fook, Green Common, B.Duck, Vita Green, Memorigin, Smart City consortium and more.
This would help Hong Kong companies introduce high-quality products to the regional market, while Thai companies may identify potential business partners and supply chains for business collaborations.
In addition to the Trade Expo, a Trade Talks series solidifying Hong Kong's competitive advantage as a trading hub will be held during the event period.
Experts from renowned retail groups, associations and innovative companies will gather at the Trade Talks to shed light on a plethora of hot topics, such as Innovating the Future of Retail, Maximising Business Opportunities through Licensing, Re-shaping E-commerce and Embracing Sustainability & ESG.
A giveaway session on the second day of the event (14 July) will offer prizes including smartphones, Tourbillion, tablets and more. Participants may have a chance to win air tickets during the event period.