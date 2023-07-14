Comprehensive Guide for foreigners interested  in studying Thai Language in Thailand

Although two languages may share similar basic sentence structures, the grammar of both languages is not necessarily identical. This is only one way to easily understand a simple basic sentence in speech. Although Thai and Chinese speak in the same pattern of subject, verb, and object, the Chinese language has a different structure of noun phrases from the Thai language. Therefore, instead of saying “I eat two plates of rice,” a native Chinese speaker may misspeak and say “I eat two rice plates, for example.”

Therefore, if you want to speak Thai like a native speaker using more complex sentences, you need to learn more grammar.

“Many Thai language grammatical features are quite easy to understand and straightforward compared to many other languages because we have no tense, no verb conjugation, no complicated grammar rules. In the Thai language, you just memorize the vocabulary and string the words together, and you’ll be able to communicate in Thai without difficulty,” Kiat explained.

Forming simple negative sentences and questions.

Now that you know how to write a simple sentence, if you want to use different forms of sentence, such as negative sentences, all you have to do is add the word “no (mai)” to the front of the verb, or for a question, add the word “mai (different tone)” to the end of the sentence. It’s very simple.

Describing a noun – put the noun first, then the adjective

Describing nouns in the Thai language is different from some other languages. In other words, in Thai, we usually say the main noun first and then the descriptive or complementary words. Let’s look at the words “hot tea” in English, Japanese, Chinese, or Korean. The word “hot” is said first, then the main noun “tea”. Therefore, if a foreigner who speaks these languages come to learn the Thai language and does not understand this grammar, they can easily make mistakes in the word order.

In addition, there are many fascinating aspects of the Thai language that foreigners can learn about, including the writing system, grammar, pronunciation, sentences, consonants, vowels, and tones, which Thai people might not have thought about.

Those interested can read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/123363/.