DITP, GIT announce the Ruby Celebration of Bangkok Gems' in This September
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), and Sumed Prasongpongchai, Director of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), joined forces with nearly 20 governmental and private sector agencies to announce the 68th edition of Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair.
The fair, which is Thailand's largest and Asia's longest-celebrated gems and jewellery trade fair, will celebrate its ruby jubilee this year and is set to take place between 6-10 September 2023 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok.
Phusit said that "Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is considered to be the largest gem and jewellery trade fair in Thailand, and also represents one of the five major gem and jewellery trade fairs in the world. The fair serves as a vital trading platform that allows Thai entrepreneurs to meet and negotiate with buyers from around the globe, fostering partnerships, expanding business opportunities, and promoting collaboration. It also serves as a knowledge-sharing and networking hub, playing a pivotal role in driving the country's economy."
Currently, the industry's supply chain, from production to retail and exports, employs nearly 800,000 people. There are also around 12,000 entrepreneurs across the country involved, of which 90 % are SMEs. This event significantly supports jewellery exports and reinforces Thailand's role as a crucial hub for the global gem and jewellery trade.
Sumed commented, "Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is considered to be an important destination for gem and jewellery traders from around the world, especially for coloured gemstone trading as Thailand is the world's major trading centre for such stones. This is because we have skilled craftsmen who are able to cut and improve the quality of gemstones like no other. This Thai craftsmanship for gemstone enhancement has been recognized globally, with Chanthaburi province as the centre of artisans who master these skills."
The 68th edition of Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is set to be a grand celebration marking its 40th anniversary from 6-10 September 2023 under the theme '40 Years of Brilliance.' This fair will showcase the robust growth of Thailand's renowned gem and jewellery industry on the global stage. Shining brightly for four decades, this prestigious fair has now moved to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and will feature more than 1,100 exhibitors in 2,400 booths, covering Halls 1-8 of the G and LG levels of the venue. It is expected to draw more than 30,000 visitors from around the world and generate more than THB3 billion in revenue.
Apart from the showcase, other highlights include the Networking Reception, the 40th Anniversary Highlights exhibition 'The Magnificent 40-Year Journey of Brilliance' that recounts the glory of the Thai gem and jewellery industry through iconic jewellery pieces, The Jewellers exhibition, The New Faces exhibition zone, as well as many seminars about trends and happenings in the gems and jewellery industry.
In 2022, gems and jewellery products (excluding gold) represented the country's 9th largest export product, generating up to US$8.036 billion. In the first half of 2023 (January to June), the exports were valued at US$4.348 billion, marking an 11.94% growth. It is expected that exports will continue to expand by 10% this year, which is in line with an increase in the demand for goods as major trade partners' economies are recovering and economic activities are picking up. Also, tourism has improved, while borders are open and travel restrictions were lifted.