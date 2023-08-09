DITP, GIT announce the Ruby Celebration of Bangkok Gems' in This September

The fair, which is Thailand's largest and Asia's longest-celebrated gems and jewellery trade fair, will celebrate its ruby jubilee this year and is set to take place between 6-10 September 2023 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok.

Phusit said that "Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair is considered to be the largest gem and jewellery trade fair in Thailand, and also represents one of the five major gem and jewellery trade fairs in the world. The fair serves as a vital trading platform that allows Thai entrepreneurs to meet and negotiate with buyers from around the globe, fostering partnerships, expanding business opportunities, and promoting collaboration. It also serves as a knowledge-sharing and networking hub, playing a pivotal role in driving the country's economy."

Currently, the industry's supply chain, from production to retail and exports, employs nearly 800,000 people. There are also around 12,000 entrepreneurs across the country involved, of which 90 % are SMEs. This event significantly supports jewellery exports and reinforces Thailand's role as a crucial hub for the global gem and jewellery trade.