Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces open house for Bangkok Thailand Temple

A press conference on August 28 will be followed by three days of invited guest tours. The general public can book free guided tours from September 1-16, excluding Sundays at BangkokTemple.ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Once dedicated, temples are open to faithful Church members.

The public open house presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the wider public, regardless of faith, to enter. This unique invitation aligns with the Church's desire for community understanding and inclusivity.

Elder Suchat Chaichana, an Area Seventy or senior leader of the Church in Thailand said: "The Bangkok Thailand Temple is a testament to the enduring faith of over 23,000 members of the Church in Thailand and will serve as a focal point of spiritual growth for many years to come. It's more than a building; it's a sacred space that symbolizes our commitment to the teachings of Jesus Christ and the eternal nature of families.”