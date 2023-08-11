Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces open house for Bangkok Thailand Temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites the public to celebrate the completion of the Bangkok Thailand Temple, the first temple of its kind in Thailand and the third in Southeast Asia.
A press conference on August 28 will be followed by three days of invited guest tours. The general public can book free guided tours from September 1-16, excluding Sundays at BangkokTemple.ChurchofJesusChrist.org
Once dedicated, temples are open to faithful Church members.
The public open house presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the wider public, regardless of faith, to enter. This unique invitation aligns with the Church's desire for community understanding and inclusivity.
Elder Suchat Chaichana, an Area Seventy or senior leader of the Church in Thailand said: "The Bangkok Thailand Temple is a testament to the enduring faith of over 23,000 members of the Church in Thailand and will serve as a focal point of spiritual growth for many years to come. It's more than a building; it's a sacred space that symbolizes our commitment to the teachings of Jesus Christ and the eternal nature of families.”
"We invite you to come, learn, and walk with us in our holiest space in all of Thailand. Experience our impression of heaven on earth and the special feelings that exist in the temple. Our members invite everyone to share the joy we feel in the House of the Lord in Thailand. We remain ever-committed to encouraging understanding of the Church in the community and opening our arms to those who wish to learn more.”
The Church has been a part of Thailand's religious landscape since 1854, witnessing considerable growth since the 1960s. The Bangkok Thailand Temple signifies a new milestone in strengthening the faith of Church members in Thailand and the surrounding region. For many years, Church members in Thailand needed to go to Hong Kong, Taiwan or other places for temple worship. For some, the cost required only allowed them to visit a temple once in their lifetime.
As the Church's 185th operating temple, the Bangkok Thailand Temple will represent the culmination of a project announced by then Church President Thomas S. Monson in April 2015, followed by a groundbreaking ceremony in January 2019. Located at 1645/6 New Phetchaburi Road, Makkasan, Ratchathewi District, the temple site is conveniently located in a residential and business area in the heart of Bangkok and near the Makkasan transit station linked with the Bangkok Airport Rail Link.
The design of the Bangkok Thailand Temple has been carefully created to represent the synergies between Thai culture and that of the Church, where temple worship can play a significant role.
The Bangkok Thailand Temple's 48,525 square-foot building reflects the unique aspects of Thai architecture, which includes lotus flower elements, an interlocking octagonal pattern on its art glass, and nine spires that blend seamlessly with the heavens above.
With a combination of screened spires and windows, the building forms a distinctive silhouette against the Bangkok skyline, signifying the temple's role as a beacon of faith for the community.
Following the open house period, the Bangkok Thailand Temple will be operational after its dedication on October 22. The dedication is a special ceremony to signify the temple’s consecration to the work of God. The dedication event includes worshipful music, talks from Church leaders, and a dedicatory prayer, setting the building aside for Church use and seeking divine blessings upon the structure and its grounds.
Sathit Kaivalvatana, a member of the Open House Committee added: "For Church members, temples are considered the holiest places on earth, where they can draw closer to God and receive eternal blessings. This temple's dedication symbolizes the continued global growth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its commitment to bringing light and hope to communities worldwide."