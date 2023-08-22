KBank partners with KBZ Bank in offering Kyat funds transfer service via K PLUS

In the drive to connect financial transactions within the region via K PLUS, KASIKORNBANK (KBank) has launched a Kyat funds transfer service via K PLUS to meet the needs of Myanmar nationals in Thailand – now topping 2 million.

Customers can conduct transactions with no fees from today until October 31, 2023. This initiative is under the collaboration between KBank and KBZ Bank, the largest privately owned bank in Myanmar.

KBank expects that more than THB20 billion in international funds transfer transactions will be conducted via K PLUS by the end of 2023, and K PLUS will be able to facilitate the transfer of an expanded range of currencies to any destination worldwide within 2024.

Pipatpong Poshyanonda, KBank President, said, "Presently, there are approximately 2 million Myanmar nationals working and residing in Thailand. They normally transfer funds to Myanmar averaging 100,000-200,000 Kyat/person/month [equivalent to THB1,250-2,500/person/month]. With that in mind, KBank has collaborated with KBZ Bank, Myanmar's top private commercial bank, with the largest branch and ATM network, in offering funds transfer service in Kyat via K PLUS to KBZPay Wallet, the most popular e-wallet platform in Myanmar, with more than 10 million users."