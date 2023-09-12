Thailand donated funds for humanitarian assistance following earthquake in Morocco
On September 11 Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs donated THB2 million to Morocco through Abderrahim Rahhaly, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Thailand at the Parliament, Bangkok.
The donation is to be utilised in humanitarian assistance for all those affected by the devastating earthquake in Al Haouz Province, Kingdom of Morocco and constitutes a gesture of the Kingdom of Thailand’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco as a true friend in the time of need.