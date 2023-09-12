background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, September 12, 2023
nationthailand

Thailand donated funds for humanitarian assistance following earthquake in Morocco

Thailand donated funds for humanitarian assistance following earthquake in Morocco
TUESDAY, September 12, 2023

On September 11 Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs donated THB2 million to Morocco through Abderrahim Rahhaly, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Thailand at the Parliament, Bangkok.

The donation is to be utilised in humanitarian assistance for all those affected by the devastating earthquake in Al Haouz Province, Kingdom of Morocco and constitutes a gesture of the Kingdom of Thailand’s solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco as a true friend in the time of need.

Thailand donated funds for humanitarian assistance following earthquake in Morocco

Thailand donated funds for humanitarian assistance following earthquake in Morocco Thailand donated funds for humanitarian assistance following earthquake in Morocco

TAGS
ThailandMoroccoearthquakehumanitariandonated
RELATED
nationthailand