Tammy Duckworth advances 190-Year US-Thai Trade Partnership in Amcham Thailand roundtable
In a landmark business roundtable meeting on August 16, US Senator Tammy Duckworth met with leading members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham Thailand).
The meeting provided a platform to explore avenues for expanding the US-Thai trade relationship, which this year marks its 190th anniversary. As the first Thai-American elected to serve in Congress, Senator Duckworth expressed her appreciation of the significance of the economic partnership between the two countries, "Our long-standing relationship with Thailand holds immense significance in the overall growth and development of the Asia Pacific region. As partners, we can further strengthen our ties and foster innovative solutions that drive economic progress and shared prosperity."
Amcham represents over 600 member companies; the attendees included business leaders from diverse sectors such as automotive, healthcare, food and beverages, manufacturing, banking and finance, hospitality, and more. Discussions focused on identifying new economic opportunities, promoting collaboration across sectors, and encouraging innovation and investment. "Our dialogue centred around forging synergies that not only boost trade but also stimulate technological advancements and sustainable growth," said Amcham Executive Director Heidi Gallant.
Amcham members welcomed Senator Duckworth's participation, recognizing the importance of ongoing collaboration in business, trade, and cultural exchange between Thailand and the US. The meeting highlighted candid conversations and constructive ideas, all aimed at building upon the legacy of the US-Thai partnership.