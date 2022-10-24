Singapore Airlines starts hiring in South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan to tackle staff crunch

With border restrictions in key Asian markets such as Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan easing, hiring staff from overseas is becoming more urgent.

Before September, the only overseas source that SIA could tap was Malaysia. Prior to the pandemic, it also took in applicants from Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia and Japan. The airline said recruitment drives in these markets will resume progressively.

“SIA has traditionally recruited cabin crew from a wide range of locations to supplement our recruitment intake from Singapore,” it said. “Our recruitment drives are to replace cabin crew who have left for a variety of reasons, as well as to meet SIA’s growth plans. The number of available vacancies varies from time to time, and is dependent on our manpower requirements.”

During the pandemic, SIA froze hiring and put many of its cabin crew on no-pay leave until February this year, when it restarted its local recruitment drive.

It has since hired about 1,200 cabin crew members and wants to take in another 800 new recruits soon.

Last week, it said it is on track to achieve this target, without revealing fresh numbers. Before the pandemic, it had about 11,000 cabin crew members.