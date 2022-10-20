Growing of Prachak trees emerging as an alternative to rice in some Cambodian villages
Many Cambodian farmers in the Svay Rieng province have given up on rice to plant Prachak trees, so they can refine their oil and earn more.
In the past, this plant was unpopular, and many were felled by farmers to create more land for other crops.
Su Kea, who refines oil in Samlei Khang Tbong village, Kampong Ro district, said until a decade ago he had never been interested in the plant, and ironically had cut many of them down and thrown them away.
“Now everyone has realised that they are useful. Almost half of the villagers here have given up other crops and are planting these trees, as they see the profits that some people have made,” he added.
He explained that the business was now declining as more and more people were producing oil.
When compared to traditional rice farming, oil refining remains a better source of income. Rice generally yields about US$1,000 per hectare, whereas Prachak oil can generate up to twice that, he added.
Prachak is most likely a melaleuca tree, possibly Melaleuca cajuputi.
“People are planting more and more of the trees – they used to buy them cheaply from other farmers, but now they are considered valuable. Farmers who only have half a hectare of land cannot grow enough trees to refine enough oil, so they have to pay others for trees. Most people are now planting two or three hectares at a time, which gives a good yield.
“Rice is worth less when it reaches the market, and has more costs – we have to pay to get the fields ploughed, for example,” he said.
In the past, brokers were prepared to pay 150,000 riel (1,380) per kilo of oil. Lately, that sum has declined to 75,000.
Like the people of Samlei Khang Tbong, the people of Samlei Khang Choeung village are also switching to oil production. Local farmer Sok Savon said that one driving factor behind the change was the high cost of fertiliser which rice production requires.
He echoed Kea’s assertion that up to $2,000 per hectare could still be earned if the villagers were prepared to refine their own oil. If they were not, they could sell a hectare of plants for up to $250. The trees can be ready for harvesting in as little as six months. Only older plants should be used, as they produced a higher quality of oil.
He said that his family has three hectares of farmland, all of which was planted with Prachak.
The oil is used as liniment or sometimes mixed with other medicines. It is an effective coagulant and is used to stop cuts from bleeding, and is also excellent for sprains, he added.
“Thanks to the oil, we can support our families. As far as I am aware, almost all of the villagers are considering giving up rice production,” he said.
The plants are as simple to grow as cassava, with pieces of root used to start new plants. If farmers want to accelerate their growth, they can use fertiliser, much as they do with rice, he added.
Phin Chantha, chief of Samlei commune, said that more than 200 families in the two villages are refining the oil. The profitability of the product has led to increased prices for farmland in the area.
Previously, villagers could sell farmland for just $4,000 per hectare, but now they would not accept offers as high as $10,000, he added.
“They have much better lives than they did when they were growing rice. In the past, many people sold their land and gave up farming. Now, families are staying,” he said.
