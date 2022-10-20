Growing of Prachak trees emerging as an alternative to rice in some Cambodian villages

In the past, this plant was unpopular, and many were felled by farmers to create more land for other crops.

Su Kea, who refines oil in Samlei Khang Tbong village, Kampong Ro district, said until a decade ago he had never been interested in the plant, and ironically had cut many of them down and thrown them away.

“Now everyone has realised that they are useful. Almost half of the villagers here have given up other crops and are planting these trees, as they see the profits that some people have made,” he added.

He explained that the business was now declining as more and more people were producing oil.

When compared to traditional rice farming, oil refining remains a better source of income. Rice generally yields about US$1,000 per hectare, whereas Prachak oil can generate up to twice that, he added.

Prachak is most likely a melaleuca tree, possibly Melaleuca cajuputi.

“People are planting more and more of the trees – they used to buy them cheaply from other farmers, but now they are considered valuable. Farmers who only have half a hectare of land cannot grow enough trees to refine enough oil, so they have to pay others for trees. Most people are now planting two or three hectares at a time, which gives a good yield.