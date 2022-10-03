Volcanic ash from Japan to bring clean drinking water to Indian children

The coagulant, which allows for water to be purified without large equipment, is easy to employ: one simply adds it to a tank and stirs the solution. The company has partnered with Save the Children Japan, an organisation that supports children around the world, to provide drinking water to an elementary school in Delhi using this coagulant.

According to the company, groundwater in Delhi is contaminated mainly by industrial wastewater. Corporate representatives already visited Delhi in July to conduct a water quality survey. Thanks to the coagulant, the company will be able to provide about 220,000 litres of water per year, or enough for about 3,000 people, starting from early next year.