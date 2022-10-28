Manga is good for the young, say 85% in Japan-wide survey
Those who believe reading manga among children is good accounted for more than 70 per cent of all age groups, and more than 90 per cent of respondents are 49 or younger. The most common response to a question about the effects of reading manga on children, with multiple responses allowed, was “enriches sensitivity and expressiveness” at 63 per cent, followed by “gives children something to talk about with their friends” at 53 per cent and “increases knowledge” at 44 per cent.
On the other hand, when respondents were asked about the effects of non-manga reading, “enriches sensitivity and expressiveness” and “increases knowledge” were the most common responses at 77 per cent each, with “makes children more aware of others’ feelings” coming in third at 44 per cent. “Gives children something to talk about with their friends” was chosen by 18 per cent of respondents.
According to the Research Institute for Publications, total estimated sales for the comics market, including paper and e-books, came to ¥675.9 billion in 2021, a record high for the second consecutive year.
The survey was conducted from August 22 to September 27 with 2,104 respondents. It had a 70 per cent response rate.
