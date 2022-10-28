Manga is good for the young, say 85% in Japan-wide survey

On the other hand, when respondents were asked about the effects of non-manga reading, “enriches sensitivity and expressiveness” and “increases knowledge” were the most common responses at 77 per cent each, with “makes children more aware of others’ feelings” coming in third at 44 per cent. “Gives children something to talk about with their friends” was chosen by 18 per cent of respondents.

According to the Research Institute for Publications, total estimated sales for the comics market, including paper and e-books, came to ¥675.9 billion in 2021, a record high for the second consecutive year.