Monday, December 12, 2022

EU-Asean Summit

Cambodia

EU trip: PM urges ‘peace for Ukraine’ | Phnom Penh Post

Prime Minister Hun Sen has indicated that “peace for Ukraine” would be one subject matter for his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at an international conference on “standing with the Ukrainian people”, to be held this week in Paris.

Philippines

Marcos to push for PH priorities at Asean-EU Summit in Brussels | Inquirer

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. vowed to push for the country’s priorities, particularly on trade, maritime cooperation and climate action at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union (Asean-EU) summit to be held in Brussels, Belgium.



Vietnam

PM calls for the Netherlands’ assistance in hi-tech park development - Viet Nam News

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited Brainport Eindhoven, considered the Silicon Valley of Europe, in Eindhoven City of the Netherlands’ North Brabant Province on December 11, as part of his official visit to the European country.

Singapore

PM Lee to make official visit to Germany, attend Asean-EU summit in Brussels - Straits Times

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be making an official visit to Germany from Monday to Tuesday, and attend an Asean-EU summit in Belgium on Wednesday.



Tech India

India cannot miss 4th industrial revolution: PM Modi / The Statesman

India cannot afford to miss the fourth industrial revolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while stressing that such “repeated opportunities” would not come again.