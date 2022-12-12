Monday, December 12, 2022
ANN news highlights: Mon, Dec 12, 2022
Bringing Asia Closer
EU-Asean Summit
Cambodia
EU trip: PM urges ‘peace for Ukraine’ | Phnom Penh Post
Prime Minister Hun Sen has indicated that “peace for Ukraine” would be one subject matter for his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at an international conference on “standing with the Ukrainian people”, to be held this week in Paris.
Philippines
Marcos to push for PH priorities at Asean-EU Summit in Brussels | Inquirer
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. vowed to push for the country’s priorities, particularly on trade, maritime cooperation and climate action at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-European Union (Asean-EU) summit to be held in Brussels, Belgium.
Vietnam
PM calls for the Netherlands’ assistance in hi-tech park development - Viet Nam News
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited Brainport Eindhoven, considered the Silicon Valley of Europe, in Eindhoven City of the Netherlands’ North Brabant Province on December 11, as part of his official visit to the European country.
Singapore
PM Lee to make official visit to Germany, attend Asean-EU summit in Brussels - Straits Times
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be making an official visit to Germany from Monday to Tuesday, and attend an Asean-EU summit in Belgium on Wednesday.
Tech India
India cannot miss 4th industrial revolution: PM Modi / The Statesman
India cannot afford to miss the fourth industrial revolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while stressing that such “repeated opportunities” would not come again.
Afghan-Pakistan
6 dead, 17 injured in Chaman as Afghan Border Forces open -‘unprovoked, indiscriminate’ firing on civilians: ISPR - Dawn
At least six people were killed and 17 others sustained injuries on Sunday when Afghan Border Forces opened “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire” on the civilian population in Balochistan’s Chaman district, the army’s media wing said.
Saarc
Saarc struggling to stay alive as it turns 38 / Kathmandu Post
Myanmar-Russia
A delegation from the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, visits the project site in Nay Pyi Taw | Eleven Media
Representatives of the Ministry of Electric Power and Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom visited the project sites in Nay Pyi Taw on December 9.
Journalism
Editorial: Journalism is under threat, now more than ever | The Daily Star
The killings of 67 journalists and media workers around the world so far this year, as reported by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) recently, are a reminder of the threats to press freedom and freedom of expression as well as the impunity surrounding these murders. This year's death toll, which is significantly higher than in 2021, when it was 47, also represents an alarming deterioration of the situation, requiring urgent interventions.
Economy
Opinion: Global Economy 2023 - Opinion - China Daily
Now is a particularly challenging time for the global economy with the outlook expected to darken in 2023.
Business Korea-Vietnam
Vietnam at the center of Samsung’s renewed R&D push - Korea Herald
Gone are the days when Vietnam served as a cheap manufacturing base for global companies. Samsung Electronics, among others, have more recently been investing heavily to nurture a new research hub there.
Finance China
Shanghai boosts efforts to become global financial hub - China Daily
Shanghai will further expedite efforts to advance financial opening-up at the institutional level to reinforce its role as a rising international financial hub, an official said on Friday.
Jobs Malaysia
Foreign worker shortage issue tops HR Minister Sivakumar’s to-do list - The Star
Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar has a lot on his plate after taking over the reins during this uncertain economic period.
Fruit Malaysia
Durian supply glut leads to record low prices that could last for weeks, say sellers - Straits Times
A glut of durians coming from across the Causeway has resulted in record low prices, with the highly sought-after musang king variety going for as little as $16 a kg.
Business India-Japan
Panasonic group to expand housing-related business in India - The Japan News
Panasonic group is strengthening its housing business in India by increasing lineups, mainly of its kitchen unit.