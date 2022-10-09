China renews ‘orange’ alert for persisting drought in many areas

Parts of Zhejiang, Anhui, Hubei, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Guangdong, Guangxi and Chongqing are experiencing moderate to severe droughts, according to China’s National Meteorological Centre.

Some areas of Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi and Hunan have also witnessed extreme droughts, the centre said.

Over the next three days, moderate to heavy rain is forecast for some parts of Henan, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu and Chongqing, alleviating the drought, the centre said.

However, other parts will get little rain and drought will persist, it said.

The centre advised local authorities to utilise emergency and other available water sources within their region to ensure continued supply, particularly for residents and livestock.

It also suggested promoting strict water-conservation measures and producing artificial rainfall when necessary.