China’s newly-delivered C919 passenger jet sees 1,000 delivery orders

The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) delivered the first C919 large passenger aircraft to China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday morning.

The aircraft features a 164-seat configuration with a two-class cabin layout, including eight business class seats and 156 economy class seats. Cabin interiors, passenger seats, onboard entertainment systems and aircraft exterior livery are custom-designed.

China Eastern Airlines will carry out more than 100 hours of testing flights on this new aircraft to verify and confirm the operational safety, maintenance reliability and various operational support capabilities. The aircraft is expected to get an official operation license if all results and data of the testing flight meet the requirements of the China Civil Aviation Administration.

The plane conducted its successful maiden flight in 2017. It obtained the type certificate in late September, which indicates that the C919's design meets airworthiness standards and environmental requirements.