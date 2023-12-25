New Year holiday fuels Chinese passion for foreign trips

Li Linmeng, a 24-year-old student from Beijing Jiaotong University, said she and her boyfriend have booked air tickets to Finland for their holiday. "I cannot wait to start the journey. It will be very romantic if we can welcome a new year with the spectacular aurora," Li said.

Industry experts attributed the booming outbound tourism market, in part, to the optimized visa policies.

In November, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the country would allow visa-free entry to Chinese and Indian people holding ordinary passports for up to 30 days starting from Dec 1.

Before that, both Thailand and Sri Lanka announced a visa-free policy for Chinese travellers.

Many foreign tourism authorities and travel agencies, therefore, have taken measures to woo Chinese tourists coming back.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia added 14 immigration counters from Dec 1 to ensure that the entry of foreign tourists is organized and smooth.

Additionally, the requirements for presenting return tickets and proof of accommodation have been relaxed, said the Immigration Department of Malaysia.

Brent Hill, CEO of Tourism Fiji, said in a promotion event held in Beijing in November: "Compared to 2019, Chinese tourists have changed and the high-end market has become more popular. Especially the young generation, they prefer luxury travelling experiences and costly activities such as snorkelling."

"We are diversifying our tour product portfolio and improving services to meet tourists' different needs," he added.

Andrew Hogg, executive general manager of eastern markets and aviation at Tourism Australia, said that offering targeted services is key for them to attract Chinese tourists.

The Sydney Opera House, one of Australia's most famous landmarks, has resumed its Chinese-speaking tour guide services, according to Hogg.

"Australian tourism operators have conducted extensive Chinese language training recently to better serve Chinese tourists," he said.

As outbound tourism rebounded, a growing number of foreign travel agencies are coming to China to promote their local tourism, said Shi Tao, marketing director of the Beijing-based BTG International Travel and Tours.

"Many of them showed great willingness to learn more about Chinese tourists and work with us together to develop tour products," Shi said.

According to the China Tourism Academy, outbound destinations received a total of 40.37 million visits from the Chinese mainland in the first half of 2023, roughly half of the 2019 level.

Nearly 94 per cent of them travelled to Asian countries such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, the academy said.

Zhang Linwan

China Daily

Asia News Network