Huawei revs up NEV sector with new SUV

Huawei Technologies Co showcased its technological muscle in its latest SUV model on Tuesday, as the Chinese company aims to bring cutting-edge autonomous driving features to more cars amid stiff competition.

Huawei's efforts for new growth engines in the face of prolonged restrictions imposed by the United States have progressed further with its sustained push for the burgeoning new energy vehicle sector, experts said.

Yu Chengdong, head of Huawei's smart vehicle business unit, said at a product launch event in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, that it took three years for Huawei and Chinese carmaker Seres to codevelop the new Aito M9 SUV.

Yu said the Aito M9 features high-level autonomous driving technologies such as self-navigation on urban roads and expressways without reliance on high-definition maps, which are often considered a must for autonomous driving.