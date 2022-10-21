Eurasia cannot decide its own world order

Fourth, as costs begin to mount in terms of a looming recession and higher inflation, more thoughtful European leaders are waking up to the uncomfortable dilemma of a protracted war in Europe with no end in sight, and a helpless situation in which final decision-making on their own security is already passed to Washington DC. In effect, in defending the sovereignty of a non-Nato member (Ukraine), their own sovereignty to decide on whether to end the war lies outside of European members.

Fifth, the biggest economic loser is Germany as the largest manufacturing and surplus economy in Europe, since the war has cut off her cheap sources of energy as well as loss of markets to Russia and potentially to China from sanctions. Germany’s decision to re-arm at the same time wakens fear in other Europeans who remember how the whole project of the European Union was to bind Germany into peaceful co-existence.

The Ukraine war, therefore, is a war fought inside Eurasia that will decide whether Eurasia itself can ever decide its own security. The whole purpose of the European Union project was to bind Europe through economic interests to avoid the catastrophes of two world wars. Eurasia as a continental mass has enough food and energy for all, except that the resources are not divided equally. Geographical space becomes complicated by emotional space, as neighbours fight over religion, race or tribal reasons that often defy logic. Continental Europeans remember how Britain as an offshore island kept playing divide and rule so that no European power could challenge the British empire. History seems to be rhyming when America is playing the same game.

All these raise the question of whether any nation-state can be totally sovereign in an interrelated world. All members of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) know that when they get into trouble financially, they have to cede sovereign decisions to the IMF in order to get financial aid. Small countries that have powerful neighbours know that they cannot act against the neighbour’s interests without costs. Realistically, no country is totally independent in sovereignty in an overcrowded and interdependent world.

Ukraine’s fate today is to fight to the last man. When that happens, there will be no principle to defend. If we take that logic to nuclear war, what is the moral principle to defend one’s sovereignty when everything disappears in all-out nuclear annihilation?

As long as emotions run high, the war will continue. Cold logic for peace can only come when everyone pays the ultimate price for the foolishness of senseless slaughter.

Andrew Sheng

Asia News Network