Unicef Thailand launches appeal to help children after earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria

According to authorities, in the two countries, thousands of people have been killed, including children, with thousands more injured. These numbers are only likely to increase.

“Time is absolutely critical in an emergency like this,” said Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative in Thailand. “Unicef is working to provide essential supplies including medical supplies, hygiene kits, blankets, and winter clothes, nutrition to families in need, restore water supplies after water stations were damaged, protect children who have lost or been separated from their families and provide emotional support to traumatized children. It is also working to create child-safe spaces for displaced children and families.”

In Turkey, efforts are currently focused on search and rescue and Unicef is coordinating with the Government, and the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency on the emerging needs linked to the wider humanitarian response. In Syria, Unicef is assessing the impact of the earthquakes and preparing to support the humanitarian response in coordination with partners.