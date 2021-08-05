Friday, August 13, 2021

program

Editor’s Choice: Taste of America EP.1

If you have no idea about Lockdown Menu We will show you our top selected food from American’s food festival at “Taste of America”

The U.S. Embassy in Bangkok presents the “Taste of America” to highlight a variety of imported American food from July 1-14, 2021, at Gourmet Market at Emporium, EmQuartier and Paragon Department Store and online at www.gourmetmarketthailand.com and call to order from July 1-28, 2021

Published : August 05, 2021

Nation Thailnad
