Living in polluted Chiang Rai inspires teen to invent green tech

A 15-year-old student from Gainesville International School in Chiang Rai province, Phiyachon "Anthony" Phumwiphat, has caused a stir with his invention of green technology to reduce carbon emissions in the air.
More information: https://www.nationthailand.com/news/30403686
Published : August 18, 2021
