Thursday, August 19, 2021

program

Philae temples become landmark of Egypts Aswan in "greatest archaeological rescue campaign"

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Philae temples become landmark of E...

The greatest archaeological rescue campaign of all time

On a brief boat voyage in the Nile River in Egypt's Aswan, the magnificent Philae temple complex in Agilkia Island appears in the distance. It was relocated from Philae Island to Agilkia Island, 500 meters away, in what UNESCO describes as "the greatest archaeological rescue campaign of all time."

Published : August 19, 2021

Related News

Countdown to Beijing 2022

Published : August 19, 2021

Light show illuminates night sky of Fuzhou to mark World Heritage Committee session

Published : August 19, 2021

Firefighters hold skills competition in Inner Mongolia

Published : August 19, 2021

A glimpse at artificially-bred finless porpoises in Hubei

Published : August 19, 2021

Latest News

Philae temples become landmark of Egypts Aswan in "greatest archaeological rescue campaign"

Published : August 19, 2021

Countdown to Beijing 2022

Published : August 19, 2021

Firefighters hold skills competition in Inner Mongolia

Published : August 19, 2021

Light show illuminates night sky of Fuzhou to mark World Heritage Committee session

Published : August 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.