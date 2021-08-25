Dumped pup rescued in the nick of time

A two-month-old puppy was dumped in the trash outside the office of a rescue foundation at about 8pm in Chonburi’s Ban Bung district on Monday. Fortunately for the pup, a woman passing by spotted and rescued the puppy.
Here is a CCTV recording of the incident.
Published : August 25, 2021
Published : August 25, 2021
Published : August 25, 2021
Published : August 25, 2021
Published : August 24, 2021
Published : August 25, 2021
Published : August 25, 2021
Published : August 25, 2021
Published : August 25, 2021