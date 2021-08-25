Wednesday, August 25, 2021

program

Dumped pup rescued in the nick of time

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Dumped pup rescued in the nick of t...

A two-month-old puppy was dumped in the trash.

A two-month-old puppy was dumped in the trash outside the office of a rescue foundation at about 8pm in Chonburi’s Ban Bung district on Monday. Fortunately for the pup, a woman passing by spotted and rescued the puppy.

Here is a CCTV recording of the incident.

Published : August 25, 2021

Related News

Thailand, difficult journey | The wrap up-weekly

Published : August 25, 2021

A happy birthday in Sa Kaew

Published : August 25, 2021

Hoh Xil, Qinghai Province

Published : August 25, 2021

Nualphan takes charge of Thailand’s FIFA World Cup dream

Published : August 24, 2021

Latest News

CCSA to speed up jabs for expecting mothers

Published : August 25, 2021

Thailand to use 5 different vaccination formulas

Published : August 25, 2021

Thailand’s private sector joins ‘Race to Zero’ ahead of global climate summit

Published : August 25, 2021

Lawmakers approve return to 2-ballot electoral system

Published : August 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.