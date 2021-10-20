Wed, October 20, 2021

Khao Kheow Open Zoo beckons

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.

Here's a waddle of penguins as they proudly parade at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.

For those who have no plans for the coming long weekend, check out the various animals at the zoo, which is now ready to welcome visitors after several months of closure due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Published : October 20, 2021

Nation Thailnad
