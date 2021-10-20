Khao Kheow Open Zoo beckons

Here's a waddle of penguins as they proudly parade at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province.
For those who have no plans for the coming long weekend, check out the various animals at the zoo, which is now ready to welcome visitors after several months of closure due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Published : October 20, 2021
