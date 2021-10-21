Editor’s Choice: Ouan Pom steakhouse - Mixed Steak In JUMBO Dish EP.5

Mixed steak served on an Extra-large serving bowl at affordable prices is the reason why many people come to Ouan-Pom steakhouse (Fat-Thin Steak house).
The restaurant was founded in 1993 by husband (Ouan) and wife (Pom).The steak Price starts at 69 baht depend on what kind of meat and size that you want.
Published : October 21, 2021
