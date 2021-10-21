Thu, October 21, 2021

program

Editor’s Choice: Ouan Pom steakhouse - Mixed Steak In JUMBO Dish EP.5

The steak Price starts at 69 baht depend on what kind of meat and size that you want.

Mixed steak served on an Extra-large serving bowl at affordable prices is the reason why many people come to Ouan-Pom steakhouse (Fat-Thin Steak house).

The restaurant was founded in 1993 by husband (Ouan) and wife (Pom).

Published : October 21, 2021

