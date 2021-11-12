Sat, November 20, 2021

Winter breeze at Khlong Lan Waterfall

Several tourists flocked to the national park to witness the plentiful nature, take photos and experience cold weather at the waterfall.

The Nation Thailand invites you to take a look at the beauty of Khlong Lan Waterfall at Khlong Lan National Park in Kamphaeng Phet.

To contain the spread of Covid-19, the national park required visitors to undergo public health measures, such as wearing facemask and maintaining social distancing.

