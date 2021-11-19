Koh Pha-ngan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

There's no Full Moon Party to sweep you off your feet, but Koh Pha-ngan has a lot more to offer

With the Covid-19 crisis easing in Thailand amid a much-welcomed decrease in the number of infections and fatalities and with the vital vaccination rate reaching satisfying levels, the government decided to open up the country to visitors from dozens of countries from November 1.

The Nation Thailand dispatched a reporter to Surat Thani’s Koh Pha-ngan, famous for its dizzying Full Moon Party, to see how one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations is doing more than two weeks into its reopening.

Stick with us to find out what what our reporter heard, saw and experienced