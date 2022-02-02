Tue, February 22, 2022

program

Baby green sea turtles released into the sea

This video clip shows adorable baby green sea turtles inching their way into their new home of seawater.

Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang National Park officials in Phang-nga joyfully released 75 baby green sea turtles into the sea on Monday.

The officials are keeping a hawk’s eye on another 58 eggs to ensure they are safe from predators, while hoping the eggs will hatch soon.

Nation Thailnad
