Wild waves in Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona heads to Bermuda | The Nation

An unmanned surface vehicle (USV) captured dramatic footage of wild waves and strong winds at the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday (September 22) as Hurricane Fiona loomed towards Bermuda, after leaving a trail of devastation in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Video taken by Saildrone showed the USV in the midst of the Category 4 storm
as it battled 50-foot (15-metre) waves and winds measuring over 100 mph (161 km/h) at around 1411 GMT
Hurricane Fiona tracking northward after carving a destructive path through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico could be one of the worst storms to hit Atlantic Canada in recent years
Fiona is expected to bring very strong winds heavy rainfall and floods in several provinces in eastern Canada when it makes landfall this weekend