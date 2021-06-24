Real Estate Trends in the Digital Era

4. Blockchain for transparency and security

Blockchain is a decentralized ledger of transactions through a peer-to-peer network. It allows customers to make transactions without the need for a central certification authority. It is a revolutionary technology which has the power to transform many different industries including real estate.

For example, it can be used to transform core real estate operations such as property transactions including purchasing, sales, financing, leasing, and record management.

It also has the power to transform norms around high value asset transactions which are typically done face-to-face. Through smart contracts, enabled by blockchain platforms, assets like real estate can be tokenized and safely and securely traded like cryptocurrencies.

The technology can solve several property-related pain points, such as preventing fraud, improving security of digital transactions, and cutting out the middleman when it comes to getting permits, notarizing forms, and performing other business support functions.

5. Mobile Apps can serve many purposes

Searching, buying, renting or selling houses using smartphones is increasingly becoming more commonplace as mobile technology has made the process easier and more convenient.

Mobile apps can allow players in the real estate industry to make use of mobile features such as push notifications, camera, and GPS integration and offer access to real estate tools such as a mortgage calculator for property investment.

Most crucially such apps offer fast and efficient customer engagement opportunities and can act as a channel to bring buyers and sellers closer together.

When building a mobile app in the real estate industry, it is important to bear in mind the purpose of the app. The target audience’s needs and expectations and consider how the application fits into a wider digital strategy which enables a seamless and consistent customer experience across touchpoints and channels.

6. Chatbots for customer engagement and lead generation

Chatbots can be found in almost all industries nowadays, but how can they increase efficiency in the real estate industry? Consider when a customer wants to buy something online, when they ask the seller for more information, if the seller is able to respond quickly, the chances are higher that the customer will make the purchase.

The same concept applies in the real estate industry, where chatbots can give an immediate response to customer queries when they are in the final stages of the customer buying cycle, which means customers can get the information they need right away.

Moreover, if customers are in earlier stages of the buying cycle, chatbots can be used to capture relevant customer information (such as name, contact details and buying preferences) which support lead generation and can ultimately lead to sales in the future, if the customer information captured by the chatbot is supported through a strong customer relationship management (CRM) approach.

7. IoT for Smart Living

The importance of IoT (internet of things) in real estate is crucial as this technology can bring new life to physical objects, embedded with software and network connectivity, homes can be transformed through features such as automated doors, smart locks and smart refrigerators which can be controlled through smartphones.

Such cutting-edge technology can make homes safer and more secure, improve energy efficiency and improve the overall experience of the home which ultimately can result in higher market value for homes which make use of IoT and smart technologies.

A McKinsey & Company study has found that the pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation agenda of many companies by up to seven years. Since societies are changing towards a more digital world, the real estate industry has to integrate technologies into its business fundamentals to continue serving customers.

Digital innovation will continue to disrupt business models across various industries, meaning it is increasingly important for real estate industry players to continue embracing new technologies to remain relevant and fend off the threat of disruption.

To do so, companies must move away from pre-pandemic organizational orthodoxies which have been uprooted by digital transformation and continue with a more digital-first approach, which will not only help the industry thrive during this crisis but will also help them to accommodate the needs of millennials as this digitally savvy customer cohort becomes increasingly interested in property investment and buying opportunities.

