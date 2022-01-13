Condominium Market in Cha-am Hua-Hin Khao-Tao Area, as of H2 2021

Demand

In the second half of 2021, a total of 20,571 condominiums in the Cha-am Hua-Hin Khao-Tao area have been sold out of a total supply of 28,055 units, representing a sales rate of 73 per cent.

The sales rate is relatively stable compared to 2020. In the second half of 2021, only 154 units were sold, taking the total number of units sold throughout the year to 380 units.

Overall, the number of units left for sale, as of December 2021, is approximately 7,484 units. In projects that have been launched over five years ago, there are approximately 3,200 units left for sale or 50 per cent of the remaining supply.

At present, 90 per cent of the main buyers are Thais living in Bangkok while 5 per cent are Thais from provincial areas.

Another 5 per cent are retired expats from Scandinavia, Norway, the Netherlands, and France; most foreigners living in Hua Hin prefer to buy a house or a villa because they are relatively tranquil and private, and suitable for long term occupancy.

Condominiums in Khao Takiab enjoyed the highest sales rate at 96 per cent, followed by condominiums in Khao Tao and in-land areas, with sales rates of 95 per cent and 90 per cent, respectively.

The sales rate in Hua Hin and Cha-am was 83 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively. Cha-am is the area with the highest number of unsold condos at 6,468 units, or approximately 40 per cent of the total remaining supply.

At present, there is almost no land next to the sea in the Hua Hin area that can be developed. Remaining lands suitable for project development are in Cha-Am, but the area is still less popular than Hua Hin, which affords more convenience and easier access to amenities.

In the in-land mountain area that is not close to the sea, there is still a lot of space left for project development -- and it should be of interest to investors because it is within the Hua Hin city limits and is favoured by foreigners.

Asking Prices

The average asking price for sea view condominiums in this area is around 141,670 baht per square metre. Sales prices have increased by 2 per cent from the first half of 2021, with new sea view projects having an average asking price of 250,000 baht per square metre.

The average asking price of condominiums without Non-sea views is approximately 70,700 baht per square metre. Prices are relatively stable and decreased slightly by 0.1 per cent from the first half of 2021, due to projects that still have more than 50 per cent unsold units in the Cha-am area.

Developers continue to offer promotions and discounts to close out the sales of such projects.

Outlook

The overall Hua Hin condominium market in 2022 is expected to be relatively stable. This is because developers of condominium projects in the area are still assessing the situation and slowing down launches or the development of new projects.

However, condos in the seafront area have relatively few units for sale and their selling prices tend to increase. Meanwhile, it may take some time to move the unsold units in the Cha-am area; some projects may experience a price drop given the age of the condominiums.

Although the Covid-19 epidemic has had a negative impact on the condominium market in the Cha-am Hua-Hin Khao-Tao area, it also generated more interest in the area’s condominiums among the people in Bangkok.

Such potential buyers would like to avoid epidemic situations like that which occurred in the past. This group of buyers see the area as a place where they prefer to ride out the epidemic rather than in being Bangkok.

This results in more demand in the Cha-am Hua-Hin Khao-Tao condominium market, which is likely to expand further once the Covid-19 epidemic has passed.