Building contractors win huge response from homebuyers at latest fair

He said some 1,000 house models were offered at the fair and the revenue generated from sales was 70 per cent higher than last year.

“In previous years, the fair usually generated up to 1.9 billion baht. Last year, the value of building contracts came in at 2.1 billion baht,” Worawut said. “This year, we did not expect the revenue to rise up to 3.6 billion baht.”

He said 45 per cent of those looking to build new homes signed construction contracts in the range of 2.5 million and 5 million baht, while 32 per cent signed contracts between 5 million and 10 million baht. Only 2 per cent signed contracts below the 2.5 million baht budget, he added.