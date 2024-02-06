Nobel laureate talks about pandemic prevention

But while this is worrying news, a new and inexpensive approach to protection might also be achieved, Prof Roger David Kornberg recently told The Nation.

The Israeli Nobel laureate was in Thailand for the Japan-ASEAN bridges series event, facilitated by the International Peace Foundation, to give lectures and talks to the next generation of scientists in various institutes.

He discussed issues such as climate change and energy solutions but perhaps the most intriguing was the possibility of no more pandemics.

A discovery 30 years in coming

Prof Kornberg said the discovery by his team unlocked the one limitation to the therapeutic approach that won the Nobel prize 30 years ago. He said the drug could be produced back then but it was unable to enter human cells.

“So now what we produce is the same drug with a small change that enables entry to human cells and that is the solution to the problem. We have this capacity now.”

He is adamant that what his lab has developed will help prevent any future pandemic. “What we can do now is provide an inhaler whereby an individual with one single administration in each nostril will be immediately protected from disease,” he explained.

Since this preventive drug comes in a nasal spray form rather than in an injectable or pill format and requires just a single administration, most people would be willing to adopt it.

One solution for any possible pandemic?

Prof Kornberg explained that with any respiratory viral disease, any virus that can enter the nose and the lungs can cause a pandemic of the kind that has occurred with influenza in the past and now with SARS-CoV-2.