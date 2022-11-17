Apec forum turns the spotlight on importance of inclusivity for sustainable development

Ardern stated during an open forum discussion on "Promoting Inclusive Growth and Development in APEC" that inclusion is always her guiding principle when launching any policies or regulations after discovering that some people in her country are still living in poverty even as the country grows.

"We ensure that national development means improving people's lives. We measure by prioritising people's happiness and welfare ... for example, by educating girls and young children, who will change the lives of the entire community," Ardern said.

She mentioned some of her government’s projects to help indigenous people and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses so that no one in New Zealand is left behind.

She admitted that while some of her projects are not perfect, they do help her government learn and do better the next time.

Her efforts drew thunderous applause from the audience.

An inclusive economy, along with sustainability, is one of the buzzwords at this year's Apec CEO Summit, as countries around the world reopen their borders but struggle to connect with one another.

Ardern insisted that inclusion and cooperation are critical for driving economic growth in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.