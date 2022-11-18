Apec ministers set 3 priorities for trade and investment, endorse Bangkok Goals on BCG

The three priorities are: open to all opportunities, connect in all dimensions, and balance in all aspects.

“This year, under the Apec 2022 theme ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’, we advanced our work through three priorities, to promote trade and investment that is open to all opportunities, to reconnect the region in all dimensions, and to drive Apec towards balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth through approaches such as the Bio-Circular-Green [BCG] Economy,” the ministers said in their statement.

Concerned ministers from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) met at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on Thursday (November 17).

The meeting was chaired by two Thai Cabinet members — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai and Deputy Premier and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

“At our meeting, we deliberated on Apec’s achievements in 2022 under this year’s priorities, provided guidance on our future work, and discussed the way forward for Apec,” the statement said.

In order to advance Apec’s agenda on sustainability, the ministers welcomed the Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy and submitted it for endorsement by Apec leaders’.

“The Bangkok Goals will support the BCG Economy as an approach to achieve inclusive, balanced and sustainable recovery from Covid-19, long-term resilient economic growth, and environmental and climate objectives in the Apec region in a comprehensive and holistic manner, creating synergy across multiple policy areas and building on Apec’s existing commitments and workstreams,” the statement said.