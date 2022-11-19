Successful summits promote regional prosperity, says Japanese PM

Kishida said he had discussed several issues with different leaders, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean tensions.

“Many countries agreed to cooperate on boosting security in the region,” he said, adding that the Russia-Ukraine war is unacceptable.

Kishida also thanked Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Cambodian PM Hun Sen for opening the door to negotiations. He added that Japan was ready to cooperate with other countries on food security, climate change and rule of law.

“Japan cannot achieve success in prosperity if Asia has not succeeded yet," he said, citing a remark made by Hayato Ikeda, who served as Japan’s premier from 1960 to 1964.