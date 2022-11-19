Successful summits promote regional prosperity, says Japanese PM
The Apec Summit in Thailand, G20 Summit in Indonesia and the Asean Summit in Cambodia are all important steps towards the Indo-Pacific region’s security and prosperity, the Japanese PM said.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made this comment at a press conference on Saturday at Conrad Bangkok.
Kishida said he had discussed several issues with different leaders, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean tensions.
“Many countries agreed to cooperate on boosting security in the region,” he said, adding that the Russia-Ukraine war is unacceptable.
Kishida also thanked Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Cambodian PM Hun Sen for opening the door to negotiations. He added that Japan was ready to cooperate with other countries on food security, climate change and rule of law.
“Japan cannot achieve success in prosperity if Asia has not succeeded yet," he said, citing a remark made by Hayato Ikeda, who served as Japan’s premier from 1960 to 1964.
Kishida added that Japan would hold a special Japan-Asean Summit in Tokyo next year and will also launch a tourism promotion event named “Open the Treasures of Japan”. The tourism promotion would present Japanese culture from old and new aspects, including cuisine, manga and anime, he added.
He also said that more flights between Thailand and Japan’s Kansai region, which includes the ancient capitals of Kyoto and Nara, will be introduced next year.
"We hope more Thais will visit Japan in the future," he added.
