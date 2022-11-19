After the summit was completed on Saturday, the Nation was granted exclusive rights to photograph the areas where leaders of the 21 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) countries and invited guests discussed trade ties and an inclusive, sustainable future.

We captured the key meeting rooms that were specially decorated with flowers, the leaders’ lounge, the room where private discussions were held and waiting rooms.

The Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, which opened on October 15 after being renovated for three years, served as the venue for the summit.

The 300,000-square-metre facility has 50 meeting rooms, two massive interconnected exhibition halls, two seminar halls and many other areas serving different purposes. The site has 3,000 parking spots and can accommodate up to 100,000 visitors.