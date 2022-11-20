Thailand and China ink 5 agreements to boost trade, regional security

The talks at Government House, which came straight after Prayut had closed the Apec Summit, saw the announcement of five agreements signed during Xi’s visit:

1. The fourth joint action plan on Thailand-China strategic cooperation (2022-2026)

2. The cooperation plan on the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road

3. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in e-commerce between the Thai and Chinese commerce ministries.

4. MoU on cooperation in academia, science and technology between Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and China’s Academy of Sciences.

5. MoU on establishing a working group on investment and economic cooperation between Thailand's Industry Ministry and China's Commerce Ministry.