Thailand and China ink 5 agreements to boost trade, regional security
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and China’s President Xi Jinping agreed to strengthen security, trade and sustainability ties between their countries during talks in Bangkok on Saturday, a Thai government spokesman said.
The talks at Government House, which came straight after Prayut had closed the Apec Summit, saw the announcement of five agreements signed during Xi’s visit:
1. The fourth joint action plan on Thailand-China strategic cooperation (2022-2026)
2. The cooperation plan on the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road
3. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in e-commerce between the Thai and Chinese commerce ministries.
4. MoU on cooperation in academia, science and technology between Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation and China’s Academy of Sciences.
5. MoU on establishing a working group on investment and economic cooperation between Thailand's Industry Ministry and China's Commerce Ministry.
Prayut and Xi also agreed to strengthen security cooperation to combat cyber and transnational crime, drugs, human trafficking and call centre scams.
On commerce, both sides agreed to boost trade value and facilitation, especially for agricultural produce, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said.
“Both countries promoted investment, especially in digital and green industries," he added.
Prayut and Xi also agreed to promote connectivity, especially via rail freight.
"China hopes to see connection of infrastructure, logistics and customs to expand the export of Thai agricultural products such as durian and mangosteen," Anucha said, citing Xi's remarks.
He said Thailand and China had also agreed to cooperate in addressing challenges to stability and peace in the Asia-Pacific region.
Related stories: