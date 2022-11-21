Legal and tax consultants PwC Thailand, participated in the APEC CEO Summit 2022 as exclusive Knowledge Partners. This year the company provided insights on key success factors critical to Asia-Pacific business leaders in the post-Covid era and those looking to invest in Thailand.
Legal and tax consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Thailand, participated in the APEC CEO Summit 2022 as exclusive Knowledge Partners. This year the company provided insights on key success factors critical to Asia-Pacific business leaders in the post-Covid era and those looking to invest in Thailand. This was in line with the summit’s theme: “Embrace. Engage. Enable”.