How the Doi Tung project is changing lives in Isaan

The model was displayed during a seminar as part of the first sustainable innovation expo ever held in Thailand's Northeast in mid-December 2022.

The central idea behind this model is to simply provide tactical incentives, opportunities, and jobs for locals to truly access equal prosperity.

The model, according to ML Dispanadda Diskul (Duke), Chief Executive Officer of the Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage, is part of an inclusive economy concept that aims to increase people participation, reduce income gaps, increase natural resources, and improve sharing.

Doi Tung has always believed in the good power in people since its inception, he said, adding that in addition to eradicating opium and poverty in northern Thailand, where the majority of stateless people reside, the Doi Tung Foundation has always prioritised empowering people.

He said that if people are strong, they will be able to live and protect their own local economy and natural forests.

"Our Princess Grandmother, Doi Tung's founder, always said that nobody wants to be a bad person. It's just that they don't have the opportunity to do good.”

All Doi Tung does is educate people and provide them with tools to manage and exploit their local resources and forest in a sustainable manner.

"If people can live, then forests can survive," he said.

As actions speak louder than words, Dispanadda showed some examples of how Doi Tung had transformed into an inclusive social enterprise that genuinely spread prosperity to local communities over several decades.