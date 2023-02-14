‘Bangkok Bastards’ and the story of Thailand’s sustainable architecture
Along with business operations, the bio-circular-green (BCG) economic model can also be applied to architecture seamlessly, said Chatpong Chuenrudeemol, director of the architecture studio CHAT Architects.
He unveiled a vision for architecture under the BCG economy model in his study “Bangkok Bastards".
"Many people see construction worker shacks as an eyesore, like slums, but I find beauty and creativity in them," he said, adding that he has studied their simple architecture closely.
Even though the temperature inside construction-worker housing is hot, workers can live comfortably thanks to scaffolded verandas where they can drink alcohol and dry clothes, he said.
The scaffolding structure protects workers from rain and sun and can be adjusted to overcome various challenges of living.
"Hence, this structure is used for construction workers’ houses nationwide.”
These houses have taught him to look at various kinds of everyday architecture, said Chatpong, adding that their design could be applied to the BCG economy model.
“Bangkok Bastards” kicked off 10 years ago, inspired by locals' wisdom and creativity in finding homegrown architectural solutions to everyday issues. Chatpong is now expanding his research to more buildings, including hotels.
He cited the beauty and modernity of Hotel Picnic on Bangkok's Soi Rang Nam. It features a brise soleil that deflects sunlight, a mysterious tunnel to the motel, private parking lots and a secret exit passage. Many of its rooms have no windows, to protect customers' privacy.
"Even though the architect who designed this motel may not be well known internationally, I am ready to accept him/her if the architecture looks creative," he said.
He added that Picnic Hotel had been renovated with a neoclassic design.
Chatpong mentioned that its owner, “Tony”, had also recruited him to design the nearby Samsen Street Hotel.
He explained that Tony had worked as a drinks vendor, cabbie and owner of tailor shop in Samsen before becoming a hotel operator.
Designing the hotel was challenging as the rooms are small. Tony had a tight investment budget for each room, which had to fit three people to generate more revenue, he added.
He invented a bed box to suit guests who visit Thailand with their families.
"The bed box did not increase the building's weight much," he said.
The bed box can also serve as a balcony, which aids engineers in fixing air condensers and also helps brings the Samsen community to life.
We created a new business model by allowing guests to interact with street food vendors near the hotel, he said, adding that this benefits both the hotel and the vendors.
The bed-box balconies can also serve as stages for local community concerts.
Samsen Street Hotel features a reception inspired by security bars, a tunnel similar to the demolished hotel on Bangkok's Soi Rang Nam, and a courtyard with outdoor screen and pool lounge.
Guests can sit on the balconies and watch movies in the courtyard.
“Visitors may feel charmed by this courtyard, he said, adding that the hotel receives both Thai and foreign guests.
It has also won many awards and attracted visits from well-known architects from around the world.
Among Chatpong’s other designs is a three-storey guesthouse inspired by a loom, in Sakon Nakhon province.
Situated in a rice field, the building hosts local craftspeople including weavers, who teach the guests local wisdom and traditions.
The “Bastard” architecture model is difficult to understand as it uses many elements, including floors, roofs, plastic chairs and foldable desks, to create space in inexpensive ways that demonstrate the imagination of Thai people, Chatpong said.
“Isaan BCG Expo 2022 was a collaboration between the Khon Kaen Innovation Centre, Mitr Phol Group, and 50 alliance networks from the public and private sectors. The expo is yet another effort to transform Thailand's least economically developed region into a hub for bringing Thai economics to Asean through the BCG model.”
