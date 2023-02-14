‘Bangkok Bastards’ and the story of Thailand’s sustainable architecture

Even though the temperature inside construction-worker housing is hot, workers can live comfortably thanks to scaffolded verandas where they can drink alcohol and dry clothes, he said.

The scaffolding structure protects workers from rain and sun and can be adjusted to overcome various challenges of living.

"Hence, this structure is used for construction workers’ houses nationwide.”

These houses have taught him to look at various kinds of everyday architecture, said Chatpong, adding that their design could be applied to the BCG economy model.

“Bangkok Bastards” kicked off 10 years ago, inspired by locals' wisdom and creativity in finding homegrown architectural solutions to everyday issues. Chatpong is now expanding his research to more buildings, including hotels.

He cited the beauty and modernity of Hotel Picnic on Bangkok's Soi Rang Nam. It features a brise soleil that deflects sunlight, a mysterious tunnel to the motel, private parking lots and a secret exit passage. Many of its rooms have no windows, to protect customers' privacy.

"Even though the architect who designed this motel may not be well known internationally, I am ready to accept him/her if the architecture looks creative," he said.

He added that Picnic Hotel had been renovated with a neoclassic design.