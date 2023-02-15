Thai Union showcases sustainable practices in Thailand's fisheries sector

"Thailand is now accepted as a leader in sustainability among countries worldwide," he said.

Thailand is also the region’s leader in terms of companies listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). As of December, 26 Thai companies featured on the DJSI.

Thiraphong said Thai Union has been working on sustainable development since 2015, covering employees' welfare, procurement and production.

He explained that Thai Union is paying attention to employees' welfare by improving their quality of life and helping migrant labourers get visas and passports.

The company also ensures its sources are in compliance with the law. "For instance, fishing boats must be licensed, use fishing tools in line with laws and catch fish only in designated areas.”

He went on to further explain that the company has improved production methods to mitigate impacts on the environment and ensure safety among workers and locals living near its factories.

Thai Union has committed to procuring tuna from sources certified by the Marine Stewardship Council and ensuring that any plastic in company products must be reusable, recyclable or compostable, he said.

He added that Thai Union is focused on reducing food waste in production as well.