Open sesame: The Thai firms tapping secret formulas for ‘alternative milk’

Thailand's National Innovation Agency (NIA) is actively exploring development of diverse milk products that offer increased nutritional value, minimal environmental impact, and cater to milk enthusiasts of all ages.

The push for “alternative milk” products goes hand in hand with Thailand’s commitment to the dairy industry.

Organic dairy

In 2003, Thailand entered into Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with Australia and New Zealand that included liberalisation of dairy and dairy product trade. Since then, Thai dairy farmers have had to produce high-quality organic raw milk and keep up with new trends to ensure survival and competitiveness in the global market.

Dairy Home, a social enterprise company, is aiming to become a producer and distributor of organic milk products derived from an organic cow-rearing process. Their approach focuses on environmental sustainability and avoiding the use of chemicals in the production process.

The underlying idea is that happy and well-cared-for cows result in delicious milk. This approach also helps reduce animal feed costs by utilising self-grown grass and employing farmers to care of the cows.

The production process also focuses on minimising carbon emissions and using clean energy sources such as wind and solar power while incorporating a comprehensive waste management system.