Watch “Climate Tech Forum : Infinite Innovation... Connecting Business to Net Zero” on June 28 via Facebook Live
Krungthep Turakij newspaper in collaboration with BIG, Thailand’s leading innovative industrial gas and a climate technology company with 35 years of experience, will host a seminar “Climate Tech Forum : Infinite Innovation... Connecting Business to Net Zero” on Wednesday June 28, from 12.30 to 16.30 hrs. at Magnolia Ballroom, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok Hotel.
The forum serves as a platform for the exchange of climate technology among public and private sectors, emphasising BIG’s commitment in driving the technology that minimises climate impacts and moving Thailand and the world toward net zero carbon emission.
Meet 8 exclusive speakers:
- H.E. Mr Robert F. Godec, Ambassador of the United States to Thailand
- Wattanapong Kurowat, Director of Energy Policy and Planning Office, Ministry of Energy
- Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok Governor
- Kiatchai Maitriwong, Director of Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management (Public) Organisation
- Piyabut Charuphen, Managing Director of BIG
- Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, President of Dow Thailand
- Dr Buranin Rattanasombat, Chief New Business and Infrastructure Officer of PTT Plc.
- Surasak Suthongwan, Executive Assistant to the President & Chairman of Toyota Motor Thailand
Online viewing via Facebook live starts from 13.30 hrs. via @Bangkokbiznews, @Bigthofficial and YouTube: Bangkokbiznews