Watch “Climate Tech Forum : Infinite Innovation... Connecting Business to Net Zero” on June 28 via Facebook Live

The forum serves as a platform for the exchange of climate technology among public and private sectors, emphasising BIG’s commitment in driving the technology that minimises climate impacts and moving Thailand and the world toward net zero carbon emission.

Meet 8 exclusive speakers:

H.E. Mr Robert F. Godec, Ambassador of the United States to Thailand

Ambassador of the United States to Thailand

Wattanapong Kurowat, Director of Energy Policy and Planning Office, Ministry of Energy

Director of Energy Policy and Planning Office, Ministry of Energy

Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok Governor

Bangkok Governor

Kiatchai Maitriwong, Director of Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management (Public) Organisation

Director of Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management (Public) Organisation

Piyabut Charuphen, Managing Director of BIG

Managing Director of BIG

Chatchai Luanpolcharoenchai, President of Dow Thailand

President of Dow Thailand

Dr Buranin Rattanasombat, Chief New Business and Infrastructure Officer of PTT Plc.

Chief New Business and Infrastructure Officer of PTT Plc.

Surasak Suthongwan, Executive Assistant to the President & Chairman of Toyota Motor Thailand

Online viewing via Facebook live starts from 13.30 hrs. via @Bangkokbiznews, @Bigthofficial and YouTube: Bangkokbiznews